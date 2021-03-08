2021 Big Ten Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know and more

The 2021 Big Ten Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament starts March 9 and runs through March 13. Thirteen teams made the tournament with the top four teams getting a double-bye.

Each game will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. A limited number of fans will be allowed at the games. Face masks and face coverings are mandatory.

Here is the Big Ten tournament schedule.

MARCH 9 – OPENING ROUND

(12) Illinois vs. (13) Wisconsin

MARCH 10 – FIRST ROUND

(8) Nebraska vs. (9) Minnesota

(5) Northwestern vs. TBD

(7) Michigan State vs. (10) Penn State

(6) Iowa vs. (11) Purdue

MARCH 11 – QUARTERFINALS

(1) Maryland vs. TBD

(4) Michigan vs. TBD

(2) Indiana vs. TBD

(3) Rutgers vs. TBD

MARCH 12 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 13 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Naz Hillmon, Michigan: Hillmon was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and was one of two players in the conference to finish the regular season with a double-double. She averaged 25 points and 11.3 rebounds per game this season.

Ashley Owusu, Maryland: Owusu was one of Maryland’s top players this season, pushing the Terrapins to a top seed in the conference tournament. She averaged 18.7 points and 5.8 assists in the regular season.

Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana: Holmes poses a huge threat for other teams in the tournament. She shoots 60% from the field – one of the more efficient shooters in the conference. She is averaging 18.1 points per game this season.

Arella Guirantes, Rutgers: Rutgers was a surprising team this season. Guirantes was a main part of their success. The redshirt senior averaged 20.8 points per game in the regular season.

Veronica Burton, Northwestern: Burton will try to push Northwestern deep into the Big Ten tourney. She is averaging 16.7 points per game this season.