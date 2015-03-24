Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 18, 2015

Big servers Milos Raonic and Ivo Karlovic both advance to 2nd round of Swiss Indoors

By | Associated Press
    US tennis player Steve Johnson returns a ball to Canada's Milos Raonic during their first round match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Keystone,Georgios Kefalas) (The Associated Press)

    Canada's Milos Raonic serves a ball to US tennis player Steve Johnson during their first round match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobs hall in Basel, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Keystone,Georgios Kefalas) (The Associated Press)

BASEL, Switzerland – Fourth-seeded Milos Raonic hit 12 aces and saved all five break points he faced as he beat Steve Johnson of the United States 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Tuesday.

Johnson, who did not face a break point in the first set, saved one on his opening service game in the second set, where he also missed four chances to break Raonic's serve.

The 1.95-meter Canadian sealed victory by breaking Johnson's serve for the first time in the 10th game. He next faces another American, Donald Young.

Meanwhile, eighth-seeded Ivo Karlovic had 23 aces as he advanced to the second round with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win against Lukas Rosol.