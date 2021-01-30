Biden's political correctness could threaten women’s sports: NY Post columnist

Political correctness regarding gender and athletics could spell the end for women’s sports as they currently exist, according to New York Post sports columnist Phil Mushnick.

"On Day 1 of his term, President Biden declared he unconditionally, across-the-board supports LGBTQ inclusiveness, from the military to athletics," Mushnick wrote Saturday. "As an ideology? Great. As a practicality? Ridiculous."

He went on to argue that transgender athletes who identify as female could have advantages in strength and speed during competition.

He cited a 2018 case in Connecticut, in which two "also-ran" athletes stopped competing in boys’ track meets and began winning girls’ track and field championships.

Those competitions prompted public outcry in the state – with critics arguing that gender identity was amounting to an unfair advantage.

Proponents argue that once hormone therapies take effect, the male genetic advantage fades away – although those effects aren’t immediate, and many teens don’t begin taking such drugs until after puberty.

"The gender identity doesn't matter, it's the testosterone levels," Joanna Harper, a medical physicist who is also a transgender runner herself, told the Associated Press in 2019. "Trans girls should have the right to compete in sports. But cisgender girls should have the right to compete and succeed, too. How do you balance that? That's the question."

Connecticut is one of 17 states that allow transgender high school athletes to take part in sports without regulation. Some states place restrictions on transgender competitors, and others handle cases on an individual basis.

"Let’s say Biden’s granddaughter shows up to run the 880 in the high school track championships," Mushnick wrote. "She has trained for years to qualify, which she easily did. But when she arrives, she looks down the starting lineups to sees a muscular, 6-foot-4 competitor who now ‘identifies’ as a female."

"This passes Biden’s smell test?" he asked. "His sense of fair play? This conforms with any enlightened, reasonable person’s sense of right from wrong?"

