Biden offers support for Indigenous nations to compete under collective flag in 2028 Olympics

President Biden announced his support of the idea for the Haudenosaunee Confederation, a collection of six Indigenous nations in upstate New York and Canada, to compete under its own flag in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

"Today, I’m announcing my support for The Six Nations competing in Olympic Lacrosse under its own Tribal flag," Biden wrote on X. "Their ancestors created the game. They perfected it for a millennium. Their circumstances are unique and they should be granted an exception to field their own team."

Biden cited the Haudenosaunee’s role in inventing lacrosse, with World Lacrosse adding that variations of the sport have Indigenous roots in North America in the 12th century.

While Biden may be giving the Haudenosaunee Confederation the U.S. government’s backing, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has the final say in the matter. They will determine if they can field their own team in 2028.

World Lacrosse has reportedly had preliminary conversations with the IOC about the Haudenosaunee participating under its own flag, Leo Nolan, the executive director of the national team said.

"We respect the Olympic Games format," Nolan explained, via NBC Sports. "We don’t want to break any bounds that may not be the best interest of the Olympic Movement, so we’re very conscious of how we go about making those movements toward our inclusion."

World Lacrosse also thanked Biden for his support.

"Recognition of the cultural significance of lacrosse to the Haudenosaunee people — and the Haudenosaunee people to lacrosse — is an important step in our Olympic journey," a statement read.

"The Olympic Games are the most powerful platform for promoting understanding and peace among nations. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with the International Olympic Committee, LA28, and the U.S. and Canadian Olympic Committees to explore potential pathways for the Haudenosaunee to participate in the Olympics while respecting the Olympic Games framework."

Nolan added that, while "it’s a bit of a challenge," the Haudenosaunee are optimistic the IOC will allow them to participate in 2028.

"We look forward to working with and collaborating with the International Olympic Committee because they’ll be the ultimate deciding factor. We want to make sure that they understand the importance of lacrosse to our communities and to the world."

Lacrosse was approved to return to the Olympics via a proposal, which is among five sports that are strictly being added for 2028.

The last time lacrosse was in the Olympics came as an exhibition in 1948. It was a part of the official Olympic program in 1904 and 1908.