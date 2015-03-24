Bestwick adds IndyCar to racing duties; becomes lead voice for the Indianapolis 500

Allen Bestwick has agreed to a multi-year deal with ESPN and will become the lap-by-lap announcer for the network's coverage of the IndyCar Series.

He'll call the Indianapolis 500 and four other IndyCar races on ABC. ABC will televise the Indy 500 for the 50th straight year. He'll work in the booth with Scott Goodyear and Eddie Cheever.

Bestwick had been part of ESPN's NASCAR coverage since 2007. He'll continue to anchor the network's NASCAR Sprint Cup and Nationwide Series telecasts in 2014, the final year of ESPN's contract to televise live NASCAR racing.

Bestwick will add play-by-play on college football telecasts for ESPN, a variety of collegiate sports on the upcoming SEC Network, and other duties to his racing coverage in 2015.

Bestwick has anchored ESPN's NASCAR coverage since July of 2011. He previously was host of the pre-race NASCAR Countdown program from mid-2007 through mid-2011 while also calling selected races from the booth, and was a pit reporter for part of the 2007 season.