Berdych, Delpo win at Wimbledon; Gasquet exits

Tomas Berdych and Juan Martin del Potro were among the winners Saturday in the third round at Wimbledon, while Frenchman Richard Gasquet was sent home.

The seventh-seeded Berdych bounced back from a tough first set and earned a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 victory over South Africa's Kevin Anderson, while the eighth-seeded del Potro cruised to a 7-5, 7-6 (7-3), 6-0 triumph over Slovenia's Grega Zemlja.

Next up for Berdych, the 2010 Wimbledon runner-up, will be Australia's Bernard Tomic, who took out the ninth-seeded Gasquet in 7-6 (9-7), 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) fashion.

As for del Potro, the 2009 U.S. Open champ from Argentina will next meet Italy's Andreas Seppi, a 3-6, 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 6-4 winner over Japanese 12th seed Kei Nishikori.

A quartet of matches rescheduled from Friday were also completed Saturday.

Spain's Fernando Verdasco posted a 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 win over Ernests Gulbis of Latvia and will next play Frenchman Kenny De Schepper, who advanced with a 6-4, 7-6 (10-8), 6-4 triumph over Argentina's Juan Monaco. Also, Poland's Lukasz Kubot thumped Frenchman Benoit Paire, 6-1, 6-3, 6-4, and 20th-seeded Russian Mikhail Youzhny notched a 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 win over Serbia's Viktor Troicki to set up a fourth-round match against Andy Murray.

"Will be a really tough match for me," said Youzhny about playing the reigning U.S. Open champ and last year's Wimbledon runner-up. "I need to be just ready to play and enjoying the Centre Court because not every year you can play against top players on the Centre Court."

Later Saturday, top-seeded Novak Djokovic will take the court against France's Jeremy Chardy.