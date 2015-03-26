Bengals WR Green misses practice

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver A.J. Green was held out of practice Wednesday to rest his injured knee, which he said was "a little stiff."

Green, the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft, said he would probably be a game-time decision to play Sunday at Baltimore.

He has 41 catches for 635 yards and six touchdowns in nine games for the Bengals.

Green was among nine players who missed practice Wednesday as Cincinnati gears up for the first-place Ravens.

Also sitting out were cornerbacks Nate Clements (knee) and Adam "Pacman" Jones (groin), safeties Chris Crocker (knee) and Gibril Wilson (ankle), defensive ends Jonathan Fanene (illness) and Frostee Rucker (knee), tight end Donald Lee (foot) and running back Brian Leonard (knee).