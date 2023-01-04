Bengals QB Joe Burrow on moments following Damar Hamlin collapse: 'Nobody wanted to continue to play the game'

Joe Burrow shared his thoughts about the scary situation involving Damar Hamlin.

The Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback lauded the NFL for deciding to postpone the game after Hamlin suddenly collapsed on the football field during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills in Cincinnati on Monday night.

After Hamlin left the stadium in an ambulance, Burrow and his teammates discussed the situation and spoke with some of the Bills players. "Nobody wanted to continue to play the game," Burrow said.

Burrow also mentioned that the league has not been in communication as it relates to the potential of a rescheduled game.

"We're kind of in the dark on that whole situation," Burrow told reporters Wednesday.

The NFL has announced that the Bills-Bengals game will "not be resumed this week."

Burrow said that rescheduling the game this late in the season could prove difficult. Ultimately, Burrow said he defers to doing what is in the best interest of the Bills as it relates to any potential makeup game.

"I think that would be tough just scheduling-wise," he said. "I think whatever Buffalo would want to do would be what we would want to do as well. We're behind them 100% and support them in whatever they would decide to do going forward."

The Bengals are still scheduled to play the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday in Week 18.

The game has major playoff implications for Cincinnati. A win will capture the AFC North division title for a second consecutive season, but that does not seem to be the players' main concern this week.

"Unfortunate as it is, we got a game to play on Sunday," Burrow said. "As unusual as this week has been, it's business as usual from a football standpoint, unfortunately."

"I don't even really know what to say about it because it's such a scary and emotional time and guys still have a football game to play on Sunday," he continued, "and it's our job to get out there and execute and play the game the way that we need to play it to go and win. It is what it is. We've had discussions as a team about what happened and about where we're at going forward, and that's where we're at."

Burrow added that a few "side discussions" have taken place about possibly not playing in Week 18.

"I'm sure if you polled the locker room there'd be mixed votes on that," Burrow said when asked about the team's feelings on playing this weekend against the Ravens.

"Personally, I think it is going to be tough, but there's people that want to play, too, and there's people that don't. Personally, I probably want to play. I think getting back to as normal as you can as fast as you can is personally how I kind of deal with these kinds of things. Like I said, everyone has a different way of dealing with it," he added.

The Bengals-Ravens game is set kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.