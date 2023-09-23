Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals make flurry of quarterback moves due to Joe Burrow's questionable status

Burrow reaggravated a calf injury

Ryan Morik
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for the possibility Joe Burrow does not play Monday night.

Burrow aggravated a calf injury he suffered early in training camp that cost him practically the entire preseason and is listed as questionable.

So, Cincy signed Reid Sinnett to its practice squad Friday, the team announced. Early Saturday, it was reported the Bengals also signed A.J. McCarron to the practice squad.

Joe Burrow watches from the sidelines

Quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, center, during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Paycor Stadium Aug. 11, 2023, in Cincinnati.  (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Monday night's contest against the Los Angeles Rams is a rematch of the 2022 Super Bowl won by the Rams.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Burrow "looked good" in Saturday's practice.

It's clear that missing most of training camp has affected Burrow and the offense, which scored just three points in a Week 1 loss in Cleveland to the Browns. The Bengals lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 27-24, in their home opener in Week 2.

Burrow has thrown for just 308 yards in those two games, 222 of them against Baltimore.

Burrow needed a cart to get off the practice field July 27 after straining his calf during a team drill and did not practice until just before the season started.

Minutes after the NFL season kicked off, the Bengals made Burrow the highest-paid player in NFL history, inking him to a five-year deal worth $275 million, $219.5 million of it guaranteed.

Joe Burrow warms up

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stands on the field during warmups prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati Sept. 17, 2023. (Katie Stratman/USA Today Sports)

A loss to Los Angeles would push the Bengals to 0-3. Only four teams in NFL history have made the playoffs after losing their first three games. The Bengals' two losses have come against division rivals, and the AFC North figures to go down to the wire.

Sinnett went undrafted out of San Diego in 2020. He was brought into Bengals' training camp shortly after Burrow's initial injury. If promoted, it would be his third time on an active NFL roster. He was with the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles but did not take a snap during a game.

McCarron was drafted by the Bengals in the fifth round of the 2014 draft but has not played in the NFL since 2020. He recently went 6-3 with the XFL's St. Louis Battlehawks.

Joe Burrow walks on field

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals walks to the field during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields July 26, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Sinnett played one game in the XFL this season with the San Antonio Brahmas.