Bengals LT Whitworth moves to guard vs Colts, Zeitler active but not starting in line shuffle

Pro Bowl left tackle Andrew Whitworth starts at left guard on Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals shuffled their injury-depleted line against the Indianapolis Colts.

Whitworth moves into the spot vacated by Clint Boling, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last week. Anthony Collins starts at left tackle.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler missed the last two games with an injured right foot. He is active Sunday but not in the starting lineup. Mike Pollak starts instead.

The Colts had two starters listed as questionable heading into the game: left guard Hugh Thornton (neck) and cornerback Greg Toler (groin). Both are inactive, with Darius Butler starting at cornerback and Joe Reitz at guard. Right guard Jeff Linkenbach already was out with a thigh injury.

