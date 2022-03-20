Expand / Collapse search
Bengals' La’el Collins shares message sent to QB Joe Burrow after signing deal

Cincinnati had already signed two offensive linemen after making its first Super Bowl appearance in more than three decades

By David Aaro | Fox News
The Cincinnati Bengals are making moves in NFL free agency to protect their franchise quarterback Joe Burrow.

On Sunday, the Bengals announced they signed former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La’el Collins to a three-year contract that lasts through the 2024 season. 

In a text message on Sunday, Burrow asked Collins if it was a "done deal," which prompted a straightforward response from the lineman, who is now tasked with keeping his new QB safe.

"I was like, 'Yeah, your new bodyguard is in town,'" Collins said in a video statement released by the team. "Nobody is touching you."

Cincinnati, which made its first Super Bowl appearance in more than three decades in February, has already signed two interior offensive linemen – former New England Patriot Ted Karras and former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Alex Cappa – during the free agency period to help protect Burrow. 

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

The Bengals received criticism during and immediately following the 2022 NFL draft for selecting wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase over offensive tackle Penei Sewell. While Burrow was sacked 70 times during last season and postseason, Chase, caught 81 passes for 1455 yards and 13 touchdowns – and won Offensive Rookie of the Year. 

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrate after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrate after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

BENGALS SIGN DT B.J. HILL TO 3-YEAR, $30 MILLION DEAL

The Cowboys released Collins last week in a cost-saving move after seven years with the team. 

Dallas Cowboys tackle La'El Collins (71) prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Aug 13, 2021.

Dallas Cowboys tackle La'El Collins (71) prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Aug 13, 2021. (Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports)

Collins has started 71 games in his career with the Cowboys, though he missed all of 2020 with a hip injury and five games in 2021 due to a suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Despite Collins's injury history, he is still 29 years old and could be an important signing for the Bengals to improve their offensive line. Collins is expected to man one of the tackle spots along with 2019 first-round draft pick Jonah Williams﻿.

"You look at the guys that are around that helps build this team to what it is, I mean, what other team would you want to be a part of?" Collins added in his video statement. 

