Bengals rookie Joe Burrow says 'black community needs our help' in wake of George Floyd death, violent unrest

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was the latest athlete to speak out about societal issues after George Floyd’s police-involved death in Minneapolis earlier this week.

Floyd was killed as Minneapolis police officers had him in custody Monday. A video appeared to show one officer with a knee on Floyd’s neck as he screamed for help and that he was having trouble breather. Floyd later died.

Burrow tweeted Friday that the black community is hurting.

“The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights,” he wrote.

The former LSU star quarterback was among the athletes who have spoken out in wake of Floyd’s death. His comments came a day after Philadelphia Eagles stars Carson Wentz and Zach Ertz released separate statements on the matter.

The Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd’s death have been fired. No charges have been filed in the case.

Minneapolis residents protested in the days after Floyd’s death. Anger in the city led to unrest and it boiled over Wednesday and Thursday night leading to buildings being burned and stores looted.