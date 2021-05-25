Bengals' Joe Burrow back on the field for OTAs: 'Now the fun part begins'

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow participated in the team’s first organized team activities (OTAs) of the offseason on Tuesday while wearing a brace on the left knee that he injured in Week 11 of the 2020 season.

Burrow, who tore his left ACL and MCL and suffered partial tears to his meniscus and PCL, said after the practice session that his knee strength is at about 80 to 85% and he believes he will be ready to go for training camp.

"It feels good," Burrow said of his knee. "What we’ve been doing out there today, we’ve been doing for basically the last month… We’re out of the hardest part. Now the fun part begins."

Burrow added that he wants to participate in preseason games, but he isn’t sure what plans the Bengals have for him.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in last year's NFL Draft, completed 65.3% of his passes for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 games before suffering the season-ending injury.

In his 10 starts, Burrow led the Bengals to a 2-7-1 record. Cincinnati will look to improve in his second season, especially after they drafted wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, with the fifth pick in this year’s draft.

Chase and Burrow were college teammates at Lousiana State University in 2019. It is expected the duo will pick right up in Cincinnatti where they left off in Baton Rouge. According to Pro Football Focus, Burrow had a 95.4 passing grade when throwing to Chase at LSU with 23 touchdowns. He also had a 141.9 passer rating.

Cincinnati will host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season.