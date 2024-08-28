Bengals' Cody Ford caught in middle of personal life drama as ex appears to call out new flame

Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Cody Ford has had a long offseason filled with a whirlwind of drama in his personal life, and it does not appear to be stopping.

Tianna Robillard, Ford’s ex-fiancée, seemingly called out the NFL player’s new flame months after the two split. TikTok user @sammysamslife broke down the drama in a video on Monday.

Ford appeared to be dating social media influencer Leah Rodriguez as the TikTok user noticed that Rodriguez posted a photo of herself decked out in Bengals gear at Paycor Stadium.

The user noted that Ford and Rodriguez shared flirty emojis with each other before the comments were turned off on the post and before Rodriguez ended up deactivating her Instagram altogether.

The TikTok user then pointed out the similarities between the home Rodriguez was taking selfies in and the jacket she was wearing, which appeared to be the same Robillard had worn.

Robillard also appeared to comment on one of Rodriguez’s posts, "My clothes."

The New York Post noted that a woman who claimed to be the sister of Rodriguez posted on one of Robillard’s Instagram reels.

"Don’t be shy, check your DMs in regards to my sister and you purposefully withholding the fact you actually know who he cheated with and it wasn’t her. Cyber bullying isn’t cute," the person wrote.

Ford is a relative unknown when it comes to the NFL. He is listed as a backup to Alex Cappa on the Bengals’ depth chart.

The 27-year-old Louisiana native’s claim to fame began when he started dating Robillard, who now boasts more than 2 million followers on the social media platform. The two revealed their relationship in January 2023 and were engaged in April.

Robillard, however, revealed in a tearful video in June that the two had split up. Any trace of their relationship was mostly deleted from social media post-breakup.

The social media influencer appeared on "Hot Mess with Alix Earle" and told her that she found out Ford was cheating on her. Robillard said she received a comment from a moderator during a live stream that suggested Ford was cheating on her.

Robillard told Earle that she reached out to the commenter and read through the messages the person was sending her. She said while she was on a work trip to Paris, Ford allegedly leaked their home address, and the allegations of him being unfaithful felt "real."

"I looked through my messages, and I find what I needed ... he was giving people the address to our Cincinnati home while he was over there for OTAs," Robillard said.

"We were doing long-distance for a couple of months, but this was happening (two days) before he came home (from OTAs while they lived in Dallas). So, I dug more into it and got all the receipts and all the info I needed," she said.

Robillard suggested she was stunned by some of the messages.

"The words that were spoken I had never heard out of his mouth, I had never received myself," she said. "It was really wild. It was like, ‘Who are you?’ I felt like my world was fake."

Robillard also noted that Ford cheated on her six months into their relationship.

"I left everything and I have to rebuild everything," she said.

Ford has not responded to the allegations. Instead, his Instagram has been focused on football and business. He is not following her on the social media platform either.

"Ain’t no human being determining my fate," he wrote in a caption last week.