Detroit, MI (SportsNetwork.com) - Cincinnati Bengals starting cornerback Leon Hall suffered an Achilles injury during Sunday's win against the Lions.

Hall, who tore his left Achilles in 2011, suffered an injury to his right Achilles Sunday.

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said the injury "seems pretty significant, unless something changes."

Hall, an All-Pro in 2009, has 23 interceptions in his seven-year career, including one this season.