Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Immediately after his return from one injury, Ben Simmons suffered yet another.

Simmons has had chronic back issues for several years, limiting him to 49 games as a Brooklyn Net after joining the team almost exactly two years ago.

After missing the previous 38 games with lingering back issues — he had surgery May 5, 2022 — the 2016 No. 1 pick returned to the Nets' lineup on Monday and shined.

He was two rebounds shy of a triple-double with 10 points and 11 assists.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Simmons suffered a left knee contusion in the game and will not play Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns.

Simmons had his left knee drained around this time last year after dealing with soreness. But even when that began to subside, his back flared up, causing him to miss the rest of the season.

Simmons was sent to Brooklyn from the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the blockbuster James Harden trade.

NBA COMMISSIONER ADAM SILVER FINALIZING CONTRACT EXTENSION THROUGH END OF DECADE: REPORT

Early in the 2022-23 season, the Nets were reportedly upset with Simmons' availability and effort. He played in 42 of 82 game that season, his last being Feb. 15, 2023.

He set career-low averages last season with 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Before that, he was averaging 15.9 points, 8.1 boards and 7.7 assists a contest, earning three All-Star nods in Philly.

This is all happening while Simmons is under contract on a $177 million deal that expires after next season.

It's unknown how long Simmons will be sidelined, but history is not in his favor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After Wednesday night, Simmons will have missed 112 of his 161 games as a Net.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.