Ben Simmons no longer wants to remain with Sixers: report

Ben Simmons’ future in Philadelphia may officially be over.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer , Simmons met with multiple members of the organization, including president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and head coach Doc Rivers, and he told them that he no longer wants to remain with the 76ers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Simmons also doesn’t plan on reporting to training camp leading up to the 2021-22 NBA season, the report stated. The Sixers could fine the former LSU product if he decides to hold out, but the newspaper reported that "money will not play a role" in his decision.

The Athletic reported on Monday that team executives across the league came to the realization that Simmons would be traded away from the Sixers this offseason. The Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers were among some of the teams that were mentioned in the Simmons sweepstakes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last season, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the Sixers, who finished with a 49-23 record and cruised to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia’s season came to an end in the conference semifinals, where Simmons was practically nonexistent. He scored five points in the Sixers’ Game 7 loss at home to the Atlanta Hawks.