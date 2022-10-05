Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger surprised Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made halftime QB change

Pittsburgh plays Buffalo in Week 5

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially made a change at the quarterback position, naming rookie Kenny Pickett as the starter under center after replacing Mitch Trubisky at halftime of the Steelers Week 4 loss to the New York Jets. 

Trubisky, who started the first four games of the regular season, struggled in the first half against New York, completing seven of 13 passes for 84 yards and an interception. Pittsburgh managed just six points in the first half, prompting head coach Mike Tomlin to turn to Pickett in the second half. 

Kenny Pickett, #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers, celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022 in Pittsburgh. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The move seemed inevitable at some point this season, but Steelers great Ben Roethlisberger was surprised by the timing. 

"I was surprised. To me, the whole offense was stagnant," Roethlisberger said this week on his podcast.

"They're not running the ball real well," he continued. "There’s nothing really going on. But to me, when you pull him [Trubisky], I get what you're trying to do. You're trying to create a spark. Which, I think it happened … When you put someone new in there at a position like that, it's going to create some sort of a spark. It's going to create energy. It's going to do that." 

Pickett did provide a spark for Pittsburgh in his one half of play against New York, scoring the Steelers' only two touchdowns of the game on the ground in a 24-20 loss. 

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, #8, celebrates beside teammates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

However, there were struggles for Pickett as the rookie threw three interceptions in 13 attempts, though one of his interceptions was on a last-second Hail Mary. 

"But in my opinion, I didn't know that it needed to happen," Roethlisberger said. "But Mike's [Tomlin] the coach. He did it.

Ben Roethlisberger throws out a ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 29, 2022 in Pittsburgh. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

"I heard that the stadium was crazy loud. It obviously energized the defense, the fans, the offense. Minkah [Fitzpatrick] gets that pick-six. Everything's kind of falling into place."

Pickett’s first start will be a tough road game against the 3-1 Bills and a defense allowing the fewest passing yards per game. The Bills have surrendered three touchdowns through the air while collecting seven interceptions. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.