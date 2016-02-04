Belgium remains on top of FIFA rankings

ZURICH --

Belgium has kept the No. 1 spot in the FIFA rankings among an unchanged top 18 for February.

With no international matches played by the 20 best teams so far this year, Belgium still leads second-place Argentina and third-place Spain.

World Cup champion Germany is No. 4, followed by Chile and Brazil in a top 10 dominated by European and South American teams.

The three teams which made the biggest moves since the last rankings all come from Asia: Palestine at No. 110 (up 21 spots), Saudi Arabia at No. 55 (up 20 spots), and North Korea at No. 95 (up 18 spots).