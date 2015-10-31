Bednarczyk leads Villanova over Maine 13-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Zack Bednarczyk passed for 143 yards, ran for 123 more and accounted for both touchdowns in Villanova's 13-3 victory over Maine on Saturday night.

The freshman quarterback gave the Wildcats (4-4, 3-2 Colonial Athletic Association) the early lead on a 64-yard pass to Aaron Wells and capped the scoring in the fourth on a 14-yard keeper.

Wells finished with 84 yards receiving and Gary Underwood added 21 carries for 92 yards. Villanova took control with 6:16 left by stopping Maine on a fourth-and-5 at the Wildcats 10 and ran out the clock with the help of three third-and-short conversions.

Drew Belcher completed 16-of-29 passes for 180 yards and ran for 97 yards for Maine (3-5, 3-2). Jordan Dunn had eight catches for 96 yards and Sean Decloux scored the Black Bears' only points on a 27-yarder in the second quarter.