Beckett strikes out 3 over 2 shutout innings as Dodgers, Padres play to 3-all tie

Josh Beckett's comeback from surgery got off to a promising start Sunday with three strikeouts over two scoreless innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers and a San Diego split squad played to a 3-all tie.

The game was stopped after nine innings.

Beckett allowed one hit in his first spring training appearance since having a rib and muscle tissue removed last July in a procedure to alleviate a nerve problem. He is competing to reclaim a spot in the Dodgers' rotation.

Beckett's biggest rival for a spot, Paul Maholm, allowed one hit over two scoreless innings. The Dodgers signed Maholm on Feb. 8 after he went 10-11 with a 4.41 ERA in Atlanta.

Yasiel Puig, in the leadoff spot for the first time spring, helped the Dodgers to a 2-0 lead with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

Alexi Amarista hit an RBI single for the Padres.