Bears veterans want Caleb Williams benched after offensive coordinator was fired: report

The Chicago Bears made a big move, firing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron as the team’s offense continues to struggle this season.

And a new report says Waldron wasn’t the only problem the Bears thought they had in the locker room.

Former Bears receiver and current ESPN Chicago radio host Tom Waddle wrote on X Tuesday that Bears players weren’t just pushing for Waldron to be relieved of his duties. They wanted Williams, the team’s No. 1 overall pick, benched.

"After talking to a few people with knowledge of the situation, players went to Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles asking them to make a change at offensive coordinator," Waddle wrote on X. "There have also been a few veteran players requesting (Tyson) Bagent starts."

Bagent played solidly last season as an undrafted rookie, playing in five games due to an injured Justin Fields. He was 2-2 as a starter, throwing for three touchdowns, six interceptions, 859 yards and a 65.7% completion rate.

Bagent also scored two rushing touchdowns and ran for 109 yards on 23 attempts.

Last week, Williams was taken down nine times in the pocket and has shown accuracy issues when he does get the ball off. The Bears fell to the lowly New England Patriots, who had rookie Drake Maye quarterbacking their offense.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, though, said Williams will remain the team’s starter despite Waldron’s dismissal. Thomas Brown, the team’s pass game coordinator, has taken over as offensive coordinator with Waldron gone.

"Definitely this game is a lot to learn from for myself, just speaking on some of the situational things," Williams said Sunday after the loss, via the New York Post.

"Obviously, there’s a few passes every game that you wish you could have back and things like that. But I think, situationally, this game was a great learning experience for me with some of these situations that I could have done better for sure."

Williams’ rookie season didn’t start off on the right foot, but he seemed to be getting his bearings after the team ripped off a three-game win streak, which included a four-touchdown performance in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, Williams hasn’t found the end zone through the air in the last three weeks during this losing streak that has dropped the Bears to 4-5. In fact, the Bears’ offense hasn’t scored a touchdown in back-to-back weeks.

The Bears have an NFC North gauntlet in their next three games, too. Williams will be facing the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions in that order.

Williams has thrown for 1,785 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season with a 60.5% completion rate.

