Bears fire Shane Waldron as offensive woes continue: 'It is in the best interest of our team'

Amid a downward spiral, the Chicago Bears have parted ways with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron in hopes of rebooting one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

Waldron was fired Tuesday after just nine games with the Bears. He was hired in January to replace Luke Getsy, who was fired in November 2023 after just two seasons with the team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"After evaluating our entire operation, I decided that it is in the best interest of our team to move in a different direction with the leadership of our offense. This decision was well-thought-out, one that was conducted deliberately and respectfully," head coach Matt Eberflus said in a statement announcing the decision.

"I would like to thank Shane for his efforts and wish him the best moving forward."

Offensive passing game coordinator Thomas Brown will take over, Eberflus added.

BEARS COACH MATT EBERFLUS EXPLAINS WHY STAR PLAYER WALKED OFF FIELD MID-PLAY

"Thomas is a bright offensive mind who has experience calling plays with a collaborative mindset. I look forward to his leadership over our offensive coaching staff and his plan for our players."

Waldron’s firing comes amid a three-game slide, which included a brutal 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bears (4-5) rank 30th in the NFL in total offense and 24th in scoring, and have gone back-to-back games without a touchdown since scoring in the final minute at Washington in Week 8.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.