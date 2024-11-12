Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago Bears

Bears fire Shane Waldron as offensive woes continue: 'It is in the best interest of our team'

Waldron was fired after just 9 games

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Do the Bears have a Caleb Williams problem? | First Things First Video

Do the Bears have a Caleb Williams problem? | First Things First

Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes, and Coach Eric Mangini discuss whether the Chicago Bears have a Caleb Williams problem after their 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots and 4-5 record.

Amid a downward spiral, the Chicago Bears have parted ways with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron in hopes of rebooting one of the worst offenses in the NFL. 

Waldron was fired Tuesday after just nine games with the Bears. He was hired in January to replace Luke Getsy, who was fired in November 2023 after just two seasons with the team. 

Shane Waldron walks the sideline

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron walks the sideline during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York, Aug. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, file)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"After evaluating our entire operation, I decided that it is in the best interest of our team to move in a different direction with the leadership of our offense. This decision was well-thought-out, one that was conducted deliberately and respectfully," head coach Matt Eberflus said in a statement announcing the decision. 

"I would like to thank Shane for his efforts and wish him the best moving forward." 

Offensive passing game coordinator Thomas Brown will take over, Eberflus added. 

Caleb Williams sacked

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is sacked by New England Patriots safety Marte Mapu in the closing moments of the Patriots' 19-3 win in an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

BEARS COACH MATT EBERFLUS EXPLAINS WHY STAR PLAYER WALKED OFF FIELD MID-PLAY

"Thomas is a bright offensive mind who has experience calling plays with a collaborative mindset. I look forward to his leadership over our offensive coaching staff and his plan for our players."

Waldron’s firing comes amid a three-game slide, which included a brutal 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Caleb Williams sits on the bench

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams sits on the bench in the closing minutes of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 in Chicago.  (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bears (4-5) rank 30th in the NFL in total offense and 24th in scoring, and have gone back-to-back games without a touchdown since scoring in the final minute at Washington in Week 8. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.