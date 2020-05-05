Bears linebacker Roquan Smith shares party photo with porn star amid coronavirus fight

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Chicago Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith posted a photo of porn star Abella Danger on a party boat over the weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The photo shows Danger on a boat with a group of people. The actual location of the image isn’t clear, but according to her Instagram page, Danger posted a photo on Sunday from Crab Island in Destin, Fla.

The photo was taken down from Smith's Instagram Story, but it was captured and later shared on Twitter.

One person posted a video to Twitter saying, “Roquan Smith living that life," and another said, “So Roquan Smith seems to be having a great day.”

Last week, the city council of Destin “voted unanimously to open Destin beaches from dawn to dusk,” starting May 1, according to the city’s official site. On Tuesday, it announced, “the Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners has agreed unanimously to reopen Okaloosa County Beaches, effective immediately without restrictions.”

Smith was the eighth overall pick by the Bears in the 2018 NFL Draft. He had 101 tackles last season with two sacks and one interception. Smith shockingly sat out a game against the Minnesota Vikings last season for a “personal issue.”

In March, Smith announced on his Instagram that he and teammate Pat O’Donnell teamed up to help raise money for coronavirus relief.