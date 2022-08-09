Bears' Roquan Smith requests trade after failed contract talks: 'The new front office regime doesn't value me'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith announced Tuesday that he has officially requested a trade following failed contract negotiations, saying in a note to fans: "The new front office regime doesn't value me here."

Smith, the 2018 eighth overall draft pick out of Georgia, released a lengthy statement making the announcement, with reports stating he was offended by the Bears’ offer .

"The new front office regime doesn't value me here," Smith wrote. "They've refused to negotiate in good faith, every step of this journey has been 'take it or leave it.' The deal sent to me is one that would be bad for myself, and for the entire LB market if I signed it. I've been trying to get something done that's fair since April, but their focus has been on trying to take advantage of me."

According to the NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport, the backloaded offer would not make Smith the top-paid for his position in actual salary and included "de-escalators" not featured in any NFL contract over $15 million.

"I wanted to be a Bear for my entire career, help this team bring a Super Bowl back to our city. However, they have left me no choice than to request a trade that allows me to play for an organization that truly values what I bring to the table," Smith continued.

"I haven't had the chance to talk to the McCaskey family, and maybe they can salvage this, but as of right now I don't see a path back to the organization I truly love."

Smith has been named a Second-Team All-Pro in his last two seasons with the Bears. He’s registered more than 100 tackles in each season since being drafted, with a career-high of 163 last season. He’s totaled 14 sacks and five interceptions across four seasons.