LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) The Chicago Bears have promoted safety Demontre Hurst from the practice squad to the active roster.

Hurst has appeared in 16 games for Chicago over the past two seasons. He has 36 defensive tackles, one interception and one forced fumble along with nine special teams stops.

The Bears announced the move Wednesday.

---

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-NFL