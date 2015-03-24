Bears place Williams on IR, sign FB Owens

Lake Forest, IL (SportsNetwork.com) - The Chicago Bears placed linebacker D.J. Williams on injured reserve due to a neck injury Thursday. The club also signed former Pro Bowl fullback Montell Owens.

This season Williams saw action in 12 contests, starting 10, and recorded 73 tackles. He is in second season with Bears, having started 14-of-18 games while notching 112 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

Williams has appeared in 145 games with 129 starts over 10 seasons with Denver (2004-12) and Chicago (2013-14), recording 998 tackles, 22 1/2 sacks and two interceptions.

Owens, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has appeared in 108 games with four starts over nine seasons with Jacksonville (2006-12) and Detroit (2013-14), and has 56 carries for 292 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 12 receptions for 132 yards. He also has recorded 74 special teams tackles, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.