Bears' David Montgomery to miss at least 4 weeks with knee injury: report

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery will miss some time.

The Iowa product suffered a knee sprain on Sunday afternoon in a game against the Detroit Lions and he will be sidelined for at least 4 weeks, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

The NFL Network reported that Montgomery may return around Chicago’s Week 10 bye.

Before leaving Sunday’s matchup, Montgomery piled up 106 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns in the Bears’ 24-14 victory over their NFC North rivals.

Montgomery, 24, has been one of the best players on an offense that has struggled so far this season. He has 309 rushing yards, including two 100-yard outputs, and three touchdowns.

With Montgomery out, the Bears will rely on Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert to carry the load. Williams had 55 yards rushing on eight carries in the win over the Lions. Next up, the Bears will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.