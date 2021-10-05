Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago Bears
Published

Bears' David Montgomery to miss at least 4 weeks with knee injury: report

The Iowa product suffered a knee sprain on Sunday afternoon

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery will miss some time.

The Iowa product suffered a knee sprain on Sunday afternoon in a game against the Detroit Lions and he will be sidelined for at least 4 weeks, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) grimaces in pain as he leave the field after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago.

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) grimaces in pain as he leave the field after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NFL Network reported that Montgomery may return around Chicago’s Week 10 bye.

Before leaving Sunday’s matchup, Montgomery piled up 106 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns in the Bears’ 24-14 victory over their NFC North rivals.

JOSH GORDON WILL MAKE CHIEFS DEBUT ON SUNDAY NIGHT VS. BILLS

Montgomery, 24, has been one of the best players on an offense that has struggled so far this season. He has 309 rushing yards, including two 100-yard outputs, and three touchdowns.

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery is assisted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. The Bears won 24-14. 

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery is assisted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. The Bears won 24-14.  (AP Photo/David Banks)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With Montgomery out, the Bears will rely on Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert to carry the load. Williams had 55 yards rushing on eight carries in the win over the Lions. Next up, the Bears will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com