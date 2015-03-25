Bears LB Williams done for season with pectoral injury

Lake Forest, IL (SportsNetwork.com) - The Chicago Bears announced Friday that linebacker D.J. Williams will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his left pectoral muscle tendon in Thursday's game against the New York Giants.

Williams exited Chicago's 27-21 victory over the Giants in the third quarter and was replaced by rookie Jon Bostic, who will take over middle linebacker duties.

Bostic, a second-round choice of the Bears in April's draft, started the Bears' first three games of the season with Williams making his way back from a preseason calf injury.

Williams, who signed with Chicago in March after an eight-year stint with the Denver Broncos, has 27 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble in six games (four starts) this season.