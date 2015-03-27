Expand / Collapse search
Last Update March 27, 2015

Bears' Knox remains on physically unable to perform list, will miss season with back injury

By | Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Chicago Bears receiver Johnny Knox remains on the physically unable to perform list and will miss the entire season because of a back injury.

He had a deadline Tuesday to return to practice from the list. That didn't happen.

Knox sustained a gruesome back injury against Seattle last season and needed surgery to stabilize a vertebra. He has 133 receptions for 2,214 yards in three seasons and has been a contributor on special teams with 55 kickoff returns for 1,506 yards.