Bears' Knox remains on physically unable to perform list, will miss season with back injury

Chicago Bears receiver Johnny Knox remains on the physically unable to perform list and will miss the entire season because of a back injury.

He had a deadline Tuesday to return to practice from the list. That didn't happen.

Knox sustained a gruesome back injury against Seattle last season and needed surgery to stabilize a vertebra. He has 133 receptions for 2,214 yards in three seasons and has been a contributor on special teams with 55 kickoff returns for 1,506 yards.