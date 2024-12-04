Falcons legend discusses how Atlanta can overcome latest skid, Kirk Cousins' return to Minnesota

The Atlanta Falcons have lost three in a row after kicking the season off with a 6-3 record.

Perhaps their most felting loss of this recent skid, despite being blown out in Denver, was their 17-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, as Kirk Cousins threw four interceptions, one of which was returned fo a touchdown.

That loss also came after a bye week, so it is fair to judge what is going on in Georgia.

Well, Warrick Dunn, who played six seasons for the team, has an idea.

"If we don’t play as one on the field, we’re not moving forward. We need to play in sync and hold each other accountable; everybody needs to do their part to be successful. We can still win the division and make the playoffs – we have to come together and play as one to take those steps together and not as individuals," Dunn told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

"I just think a little bit of it over the last couple weeks. We’ve been out of sync a little bit. They show signs, a series or two they look good, and then something happens, you take three or four steps back. I want to see us in sync. We’re gonna make mistakes, but we gotta have each other’s back. That’s the team mentality."

Dunn recently partnered with Tide, and he even joked that he would have a talk with the cleaning brand to "clean up the Falcons to get them back on track." However, as part of the partnership, he was able to enjoy a tailgate with the fans before Sunday's game.

"Tide has given me the opportunity to engage with fans, and to have that opportunity and let them know I’m here, but I’m also here with Tide that tackles stains, and utilize the Tide product that I grew up on, and all of these fans saying that want to meet me, telling me about my playing days, and talk about the community work," Dunn added. "It was good to create an opportunity for me to give back and get close to people and say thank you. It was good, a good partnership and to engage in the community to really stay connected, and that’s important."

If the Falcons want to turn their season around, it will have to begin against Cousins' former Vikings in Minnesota.

"He’s been there and done that before. He's had to go back to where he was previously," Dunn said. "I just think mentally, he’s gonna go out and prove – I wanted to go out, you let me go, I’m gonna show you why you shouldn’t have done that. He has to do his part, but the guys around him need to show up… They gotta do their part to help Kirk look like, ‘oh, we should have never let Kirk go.’"

The Falcons do currently lead the division, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who Dunn also played for, are right on their tail.

