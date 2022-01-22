Bears legend Dick Butkus takes shot at Packers' Aaron Rodgers after getting verified on Twitter

Dick Butkus started a campaign in mid-January making his case to get verified on Twitter. On Friday, the Chicago Bears legend finally got the blue checkmark next to his name.

After getting verified, Butkus immediately went after Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and threatened to kick him off the social media site.

"Now that I have the blue mark I can kick people off of the platform right," Butkus wrote. "You hear me @AaronRodgers12."

Rodgers obviously didn’t take the time out of his busy schedule to respond to Butkus. The last time the Packers signal-caller sent out a tweet was back on Jan. 7, when he tweeted about the video game "Halo Infinite." Rodgers’ focus is on Saturday’s playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

After Butkus received some feedback from Packers fans, he appeared to sarcastically apologize.

"Sorry you are still trapped in a kids body," Butkus wrote in one tweet.

"I’ll try not to disappoint any of you but if I do it’s too damn bad," he wrote in a second one.

Butkus, who played nine seasons in the NFL, made eight Pro Bowls and was named to five All-Pro teams during his career with the Bears. The star linebacker was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979, and his No. 51 jersey was retired by the Bears.