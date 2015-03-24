Bears bring back Ratliff

Lake Forest, IL (SportsNetwork.com) - The Chicago Bears retained another of their pending free agents after agreeing to terms with defensive tackle Jay Ratliff on a two-year contract on Friday.

Signed by the Bears in early November due to a rash of injuries along the interior of the team's defensive line, Ratliff started the final four regular- season games and recording 14 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks in five overall contests with Chicago.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection while with Dallas from 2008-11, Ratliff played in just six games with the Cowboys the following season due to various injuries, then was released by the club last October after failing a physical while recovering from sports hernia surgery.

Over nine NFL seasons, Ratliff has compiled 331 1/2 tackles, 28 1/2 sacks and 13 fumble recoveries while starting in 89 of his 109 appearances.

Ratliff is the 10th potential unrestricted free agent to re-sign with the Bears this offseason, the most of any NFL team.