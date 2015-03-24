Bears' Brandon Marshall rips Chad Henne regarding their 2 seasons together with Miami Dolphins

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Brandon Marshall is still complaining about his quarterback with the Dolphins more than two years after leaving Miami.

Marshall will face the Dolphins on Sunday for the first time since they traded him to the Chicago Bears. In a conference call Wednesday with South Florida reporters, the five-time Pro Bowl receiver talked about his two years with Miami and quarterback Chad Henne.

He says the Dolphins "were a quarterback away from having a team." The Dolphins went 7-9 and 6-10 in Marshall's two seasons with them. General manager Jeff Ireland traded Marshall in 2012 for three draft picks, none higher than the third round.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL