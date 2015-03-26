Bears' Bowman leaves with head injury

Chicago Bears cornerback Zackary Bowman has left a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills because of a head injury.

Bowman was injured Saturday night midway through the third quarter when he broke up a pass from Levi Brown to Paul Hubbard. Bowman lowered his shoulder as he hit Hubbard in the side and stayed on the ground for a few minutes before walking off the field with trainers.

The Bears also lost defensive end Corey Wootton to a knee injury on the opening kickoff.