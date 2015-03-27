BC-BKC--Rochester (Mich.)-E. Michigan Box, BKC
Maynard 11-19 5-8 27, Schizas 4-8 0-0 11, Hogan 3-8 0-0 6, Mattia 2-8 0-0 6, Norman 0-4 0-0 0, De Baat 1-3 0-0 2, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Deda 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 5-8 52.
Harrison 4-6 4-5 12, Balkema 3-5 1-2 7, Bryant 3-9 0-0 6, Still 3-6 0-0 6, Ross 0-4 0-0 0, Thompson 5-8 0-0 14, Lee 4-5 4-6 12, Harris 2-6 3-4 7, Strickland 1-1 0-0 2, Riley 0-0 0-2 0, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, Lyle 0-0 0-0 0, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Harper 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 12-19 66.
Halftime_E. Michigan 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Rochester (Mich.) 5-21 (Schizas 3-5, Mattia 2-8, Burton 0-1, Hogan 0-1, Maynard 0-2, Norman 0-4), E. Michigan 4-12 (Thompson 4-6, Harrison 0-1, Harper 0-1, Ross 0-2, Bryant 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Rochester (Mich.) 22 (Maynard 5), E. Michigan 39 (Harris 8). Assists_Rochester (Mich.) 16 (Deda, Mattia 4), E. Michigan 12 (Lee 7). Total Fouls_Rochester (Mich.) 19, E. Michigan 11. A_2,359.