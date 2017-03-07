BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Tuesday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

- In the only men's college basketball game between ranked opponents, No. 4 Gonzaga plays No. 19 Saint Mary's in the West Coast Conference Tournament final. Game starts 9 p.m.

- Three other tournament finals: Horizon (Northern Kentucky-Milwaukee, 7 p.m.); Northeast (Saint Francis of Pa.-Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.); Summit (South Dakota State-Omaha, 9 p.m.).

- With postseason play gaining steam, here's one last nod to regular-season supremacy - a list of the most recent teams to go unbeaten in the regular season.

- Separate stories on three conference tournaments that start Wednesday: Big East, Big Ten, Southeastern.

- MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota has made its tournament run with two key players - Nate Mason and Dupree McBrayer - who returned to school after their suspensions over a sex video last season.

- VILLANOVA, Pa. - Josh Hart is the best player on the defending national champions and has Villanova in strong contention to repeat. He could be the player of the year.

- SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The NFL's new league year begins Thursday, with teams needing quarterbacks trying to determine if backups have what it takes to become big-time starters.

- KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Eric Berry discusses his $78 million, six-year contract deal that kept the Chiefs star safety off the free-agent market.

- The World Baseball Classic is more than a decade old and popular around the world. But its timing and format present obstacles in baseball's bid to create the compelling international competition.

- MIAMI - Two Texas Rangers executives testify in the trial of a sports agent and trainer on charges of smuggling Cuban baseball players.

- DALLAS - Dirk Nowitzki needs 20 points to become the sixth NBA player with 30,000 for his career when the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Lakers. Game starts 8:30 p.m.

- BOCA RATON, Fla. - NHL general managers are expected to get updates on player safety and concussion protocol measures during the second day of meetings.

- PISCATAWAY, N.J. - College football's winter workouts have become more structured and intense as coaches look for any edge in what has become a year-round process of preparing a team.

- GENEVA - IOC member and ex-sprint star Frank Fredericks steps down from his role overseeing the 2024 Olympic bidding after a $300,000 payment from a banned track official was revealed.

- Two round of 16 games in the Champions League: Arsenal (England) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany); Napoli (Italy) vs. Real Madrid (Spain). Both start 2:45 p.m.