Baylor remains unanimous top choice in women's hoops poll

Baylor is still the undisputed choice as the No. 1 team in women's college basketball, according to the latest Associated Press poll.

The Lady Bears received all 40 first-place votes and a total of 1,000 points from a nationwide media panel. Baylor is the top-ranked team for the 10th straight week and a unanimous selection for the third week in a row.

Notre Dame, Connecticut and Pac-12 tourney champ Stanford again kept their spots from second through fourth, while Duke, after its ACC title on Sunday, moved up one spot to fifth and swapped places with California.

Kentucky, Penn State, Texas A&M and Tennessee complete the top 10. Texas A&M won the SEC crown this weekend and vaulted 10 spots from 19th.

The second 10 consists of UCLA, Maryland, North Carolina, Georgia, Delaware, Louisville, South Carolina, Dayton, Colorado and Green Bay. Dayton dropped seven spots from 11th after a loss to Saint Joseph's in the Atlantic 10 semifinals.

Purdue, Syracuse, Iowa State, Nebraska and Florida State are the last five teams ranked. Purdue moved back into the poll after a week's absence following its Big Ten title, while Iowa State also re-entered the rankings after falling out last week.

Toledo and LSU dropped out this week.