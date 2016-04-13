Baylor football player Oakman arrested on sex assault charge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Former Baylor University football player Shawn Oakman, a prospect in the upcoming NFL draft, has been arrested on a charge of sexually assaulting a woman at his Texas apartment earlier this month.

Waco police issued a statement Wednesday confirming the arrest of the record-setting defensive end.

It's the latest troubling incident for the Baylor football program. Two former players were convicted of sexual assault in 2014 and 2015, and the school faces a federal lawsuit from one of the victims claiming the school didn't protect her.

A woman told police that the 24-year-old Oakman attacked her April 3 after they met at a Waco nightclub. According to a police affidavit, Oakman told investigating officers they had consensual sex.

Oakman's agent did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.