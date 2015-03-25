Expand / Collapse search
Bayless perfect from 3-point range, scores 22 points to help Grizzlies beat Hawks 90-82

    Memphis Grizzlies power forward Zach Randolph, center, looses control of the ball to the defense of Atlanta Hawks forward Elton Brand, left, and forward DeMarre Carroll, right, during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013, in Atlanta.

    Atlanta Hawks forward Pero Antic (6), of Macedonia, dives over the back of Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33), of Spain, for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013, in Atlanta.

ATLANTA – Jerryd Bayless made six 3-pointers in scoring 22 points, Marc Gasol added 10 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Atlanta Hawks 90-82 Sunday for their fourth straight exhibition win.

Bayless was 6 for 6 on 3s — five in the first half. He made 8 of 9 shots overall. Ed Davis had 14 points and seven rebounds for Memphis (4-2).

Paul Millsap scored nine of the Hawks' 14 first-quarter points. He finished with 19 points and eight rebounds before leaving the game with a sore left Achilles as a precaution late in the third quarter.

Jeff Teague had 15 points and Al Horford was held to eight points, five rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes.

The Hawks (1-4) went up 1-0 14 seconds into the game and never led again.

Bayless' shot at the buzzer gave Memphis a 53-40 lead at halftime.