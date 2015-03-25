Bayless perfect from 3-point range, scores 22 points to help Grizzlies beat Hawks 90-82

next Image 1 of 2

Jerryd Bayless made six 3-pointers in scoring 22 points, Marc Gasol added 10 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Atlanta Hawks 90-82 Sunday for their fourth straight exhibition win.

Bayless was 6 for 6 on 3s — five in the first half. He made 8 of 9 shots overall. Ed Davis had 14 points and seven rebounds for Memphis (4-2).

Paul Millsap scored nine of the Hawks' 14 first-quarter points. He finished with 19 points and eight rebounds before leaving the game with a sore left Achilles as a precaution late in the third quarter.

Jeff Teague had 15 points and Al Horford was held to eight points, five rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes.

The Hawks (1-4) went up 1-0 14 seconds into the game and never led again.

Bayless' shot at the buzzer gave Memphis a 53-40 lead at halftime.