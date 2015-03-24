Bayern's Hoeness found guilty of tax evasion

Munich, Germany (SportsNetwork.com) - Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness was found guilty of tax evasion Thursday and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Hoeness' lawyers announced that they plan to launch an appeal to Germany's Federal Court of Justice within the next seven days.

The 62-year-old Hoeness originally was charged with failing to pay $4.85 million in taxes on money held in a Swiss bank account, but when his trial opened on Monday he admitted to avoiding an additional $20.89 million.

Investigators made further examinations into Hoeness' documents and found that the Bayern president owed a total of $37.89 million, a figure the former West Germany international did not dispute.