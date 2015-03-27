Bayern signs Martinez in richest Bundesliga deal

Bayern Munich signed midfielder Javi Martinez from Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday in the most expensive transfer in the history of the Bundesliga, which spans 50 years.

The 23-year-old cost Bayern $50 million to lure from Bilbao, breaking the previous record set by the club in 2009 for the services of striker Mario Gomez, who cost an estimated $40 million from Stuttgart.

"I'm very happy and really looking forward to playing for a club with this extraordinary history," Martinez told FCB.tv. "I've had to wait a long time for this, but the waiting is over at last."

Martinez moves to the Allianz Arena on a five-year contract, and he will be introduced at a news conference in Munich on Thursday.

After scoring four goals in 31 La Liga matches for Athletic Bilbao last season, Martinez was a member of Spain's Euro 2012 championship side this past summer.