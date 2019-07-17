Baseball team's coach, 6, dresses down umpire after controversial out

A summer collegiate baseball team’s pint-sized coach went viral for the second straight week, but this time it was for lashing out at an umpire.

Kalamazoo Growlers coach Drake, 6, decided during a Northwoods League game Sunday against the Wisconsin Woodchucks he needed to have a talk with the umpire in the seventh inning.

Drake believed a Wisconsin outfielder didn’t make a diving catch off the bat of a Growlers player but the umpire still ruled him out, according to the commentator

Drake is seen marching up to the home plate umpire and wagging his finger at him. Drake then stomps around the umpire and kicks dirt onto his cleats and pants. The coach was then tossed.

Drake goes back to the dugout, takes out two bats and tosses them onto the infield. He goes back to the dugout and takes out two more bats and flings them as well. Drake then takes a bucket of balls and pours them onto the field next to the bats.

Finally, Drake throws his cap onto home plate and storms off the field.

Kalamazoo lost the game, 12-9.

Last week, Drake went viral for giving the Growlers a pep talk against the Kokomo Jackrabbits.