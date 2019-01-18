Baseball players linked to PEDs 'disgraced the integrity of the game,' don't belong in Hall of Fame, MLB star says

Pittsburgh Pirates star Chris Archer drew his line in the sand Thursday when it comes to players who have been linked to performance-enhancing drugs who are also vying for election to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Archer, a right-handed pitcher who previously played for the Rays and is entering his first full season with the Pirates, offered his opinion on the Hall of Fame on Twitter.

TIM TEBOW INVITED TO MAJOR-LEAGUE TRAINING WITH NEW YORK METS

“If you ever failed a test, got suspended, or admitted to using performance enhancers you should NOT be in the hall of fame,” he wrote. “No hard feelings but you disgraced the integrity of the game, your stats are tainted. You don’t deserve the honor.”

Archer offered his opinion amid a contentious debate among hall-of-fame voters, baseball analysts and fans alike. He recorded a 4.31 ERA in 27 starts between the Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays last season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame class will be announced Tuesday. Some of the top candidates include Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Edgar Martinez. Bonds and Clemens are among some of the candidates who have either tested positive for or been linked to steroids during their playing career.