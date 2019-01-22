Mariano Rivera, Mike Mussina, Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Longtime New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera, former Yankees and Baltimore Orioles ace Mike Mussina, the late Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay and former Seattle Mariners designated hitter Edgar Martinez were voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame Tuesday.

Rivera, who holds the record for most saves all-time and won five World Series championships, made it into Cooperstown on his first try as did Halladay, who died in a 2017 plane crash.

Martinez makes the Baseball Hall of Fame on his 10th try. He's the first player who spent the majority of his career as a designated hitter to make the Hall of Fame.

Mussina was voted into the Hall in his sixth year of eligibility.

Longtime outfielder Harold Baines and relief pitcher Lee Smith were voted into the Hall of Fame last month by the Today's Game Era Committee, who selected the pair from a special ballot of retired players and non-playing personnel who made their greatest contribution to the sport after 1987.

The 2019 class is set to be enshrined July 21.