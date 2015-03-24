Bart Scott to join CBS' NFL Today

New York, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - Former NFL linebacker Bart Scott will join the NFL Today on CBS as a studio analyst.

Scott's 11-year playing career ended after the 2012 season and he moved into the broadcast field as an analyst for another NFL pregame show (That Other Pregame Show) on the CBS Sports Network.

"Bart joining the NFL Today is a natural progression from his outstanding work during his first season on TOPS," said CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus in a statement. "Bart brings a dynamic personality and unique perspective as a recently retired player providing strong opinions on all the hot-button issues on a weekly basis. We are confident he will continue to bring that perspective and those opinions to the NFL Today."

It's the second addition to the NFL Today in the past week, as recently retired tight end Tony Gonzalez also joined the program.

Gonzalez and Scott will replace Dan Marino and Shannon Sharpe, joining holdovers James Brown, Bill Cowher and Boomer Esiason.

Scott played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2002-08 and for the New York Jets from 2009-12.