Baros announces international retirement

Czech Republic forward Milan Baros has announced his retirement from international football following his team's defeat against Portugal in the quarterfinals of Euro 2012.

The future of Baros has been speculated about for some time, and after failing to score in four games at this summer's competition, the 30-year-old has decided to call time on his Czech Republic career.

Baros won the Golden Boot at Euro 2004 and tallied 41 goals in 93 appearances for his country.

The future of Czech midfielder Tomas Rosicky is also in question after the 31- year-old had an injury-filled tournament which forced him to miss Thursday's quarterfinal defeat.

"I would love to continue, but on the other hand I'm not the youngest anymore and have had problems with my fitness," Rosicky said.

"I will take time to think about it. As I say, I would love to continue but I'm not stupid - I know I'm getting older and have to think about what is good for me."

Rosicky has been capped 87 times during his international career.