Bardo throws for 2 TDs as Dayton takes 21-7 halftime lead, then holds off Marist 21-17

Will Bardo threw two touchdown passes to help Dayton build a 21-7 halftime lead, and the Flyers held on for a 21-17 victory over Marist Saturday.

Dayton (6-5, 5-3 Pioneer Football League) has now won five of its last six games after starting 1-4. The Flyers scored first on Dan Jacob's 18-yard touchdown run. Bardo then threw his first touchdown pass, a 15-yarder to Ross Smith for a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

Max Jacques of Marist (3-6, 2-4) answered with a 76-yard touchdown run, but Bardo's second scoring pass, a 15-yarder to Ross Smith, made it 21-7 at halftime.

Although Dayton was shut out in the second half, the Flyers prevailed. Juan Myers kicked a 40-yard field goal for Marist and, on the first play of the fourth quarter, Chuckie Looney hit Mike Rios for a 35-yard touchdown. But neither team scored in the last 14:54 of play.