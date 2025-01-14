Banned NBA player texted gamblers during games about playing status, court docs say

A sixth person was arrested in the betting scheme that saw Jontay Porter banned for life from the NBA.

Porter, who is facing criminal charges himself, was barred from the NBA after it was revealed he bet on the NBA and was involved in a scheme in which conspirators would profit based off information given by him.

Court documents revealed this week that Porter texted those involved in the scheme, with one text saying that betting on his "unders" propositions would reel in "big numbers."

"No blocks no steals. I’m going to play first 2-3 minute stint off the bench then when I get subbed out tell them my eye killing me again," Porter is said to have texted Shane Hennen, the latest person arrested, on Jan. 26 before his Toronto Raptors played a game.

Hennen was arrested at a Las Vegas airport on Sunday before he was set to board a one-way flight to Colombia.

Earlier last January, Porter also texted, "I went back to the locker room to get eye checked on. Idk if imma play much more. I'm Not starting second half. But if it's garbage time I will shoot a million shots."

Porter pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and faces over 20 years in jail, although prosecutors believe he will be sentenced to around four. His sentencing will be on May 20.

In court in July, Porter said he agreed to withdraw early from games to get out from under large gambling debts so he and co-conspirators could win bets on his performance.

"I know what I did was wrong, unlawful, and I am deeply sorry," he said.

Porter received a lifetime ban on April 17 after the NBA found in an investigation that he had disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and bet on games in violation of league rules. The NBA prohibits players from betting on the league or any of its properties.

The NBA said it found that, from January to March of this year, while Porter was either with the Raptors or its G League team, Raptors 905, he placed "at least 13 bets on NBA games using an associate’s betting account."

Porter's lawyer, Jeff Jensen, said in June that Porter had been "in over his head due to a gambling addiction" but was getting treatment and cooperating with law enforcement.

One of Porter's brothers, Coban, began serving a six-year sentence in April for a fatal DUI crash. Another brother, Michael, is a mainstay with the Denver Nuggets .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

