Baltimore's Ferdinand named MISL Player of Week

Tampa, FL (SportsNetwork.com) - Baltimore Blast midfielder Max Ferdinand has been named the MISL Player of the Week for the sixth week of the 2013-14 regular season.

Ferdinand recorded seven goals, and 16 points, over two games this week as the Blast took a home-and-home sweep of the Pennsylvania Roar.

He becomes the second consecutive Baltimore Blast player to take home the award after goalkeeper William Vanzela received Player of the Week honors in week five.

Following are the 2012-13 MISL Player of the Week winners:

Week 1: Ian Bennett, Milwaukee Wave.

Week 2: Nick Vorberg, Milwaukee Wave.

Week 3: Stefan St. Louis, Missouri Comets.

Week 4: Carlos Munoz, Milwaukee Wave.

Week 5: William Vanzela, Baltimore Blast.

Week 6: Max Ferdinand, Baltimore Blast.